Monrovia Chamber of Commerce seeks new logo design; deadline April 30

The Monrovia Chamber of Commerce thinks it's time for a new logo, so it is seeking submissions for a new design, which must include the full name "Monrovia Chamber of Commerce" and use a dark green and gold color palette. Submission deadline is April 30. To be added to the designer list, contact Korrine Ramirez at kr@monroviacc.com or 358-1159.
- Brad Haugaard
Yah, change the logo. Why?ReplyDelete
Um, participation is declining? People like me got turned off by "So you are a Trumper?" questions? Too bad, so sad.
As the woke managers at Cracker Barrel discovered, logos matter. And changing logos creates problems, it doesn't solve them.
The logo of a company is not the product it sells to be relevant to its consumer base and mission. Note the pest company which still uses its logo of a man in a coat, spats and top hat, with a large hammer behind his back, facing a rat in sunglasses and a tunic.
There is an element of humor to me about that logo, so it has stuck in my mind for 50+years. That the company is still alive, using the same logo, is a tell that the company is doing something right, its product sells.
Monrovia's CoC may think a logo change might reverse (I speculate) its decline. After running a business for 28 years with a logo started in 1954, I disagree. Nobody intelligent buys a logo more than once. It's the product the logo represents that makes the second sale, grows a customer base.