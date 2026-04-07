Two bear cubs may be returned to wild by October; contributions welcome

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the bear cubs of the euthanized “Blondie” are in good health, are being rehabilitated and may be released back into the Angeles National Forest, perhaps as soon as October. The two cubs, 2–3 months old, are receiving intensive care at San Diego Humane Society. It costs about $400 per week to prepare the cubs for the wild. Click here if you would like to donate to cover those costs. Also, the city will soon have merchandise for sale with all proceeds going to support the two bears.
"Over the course of the next several months," Feik writes, "we want to promote this campaign to help the bear cubs, further educate our community about living with wildlife, and advocate for policy change that leads to better outcomes for both humans and wildlife."
- Brad Haugaard
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