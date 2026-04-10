Bye Bye Birdie play at Clifton Middle School, April 9, 10, 11
Free Compost and Mulch, April 11
Monrovia Wine Walk April 11, Tickets on Sale
Storytime with park naturalists, April 11
Volunteers needed to green Monrovia High's outdoor spaces, April. 13
Singers invited to audition for choral group April 14, 21
Pollinator-friendly landscaping webinar April 16
Veterans Community Picnic: food, resources, family activities April 18.
Unity Center needs volunteers for big May 9 food drive
MAP Neighborhood Conference at Second Baptist Church, Apr. 25
Neighborhood Conference: AI made simple, civic leadership, Route 66, etc., April 25
Learn to draw manga characters at the Library, April 25
Free class on making art with found items, April 29
New exhibit coming on 'How Transportation Shaped Monrovia,' April 30
Classic Car Show at Recreation Park, May 3
Blood drive at Monrovia Public Library, May 5
Monrovia Reads fundraiser May 7 › Monrovia Reads annual fundraiser, May 7 at 6 p.m.
New art to be unveiled for Artist Reception at Community Center, April 24
- Brad Haugaard
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