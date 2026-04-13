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New designs selected for city utility boxes


At its next meeting (agenda here) the Art in Public Places Committee will approve four selected designs reflecting the theme, Monrovia Moments, to paint on city utility boxes. Above is one of the four. See them all here.

- Brad Haugaard

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