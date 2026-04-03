Outline of proposed changes to city roads for bike lanes

Here is an overview (which I should have done long ago) of the proposed changes to Monrovia's road system under the proposed bicycle safety plan. The most dramatic changes would be to add physically separated bikeways along the full length of Foothill and along Huntington, from Arcadia to Duarte, and on Myrtle from Walnut to the south city border.
The city is proposing four classes of bikeways:
- Class 1 (green) - A completely physically separated path for use by bicyclists and pedestrians.
- Class 2 (purple) - A painted bike lane.
- Class 3 (gold) - Markings indicating cars and bikes share the same space.
- Class 4 (blue) - Separated bike lanes using physical barriers between cars and bikes.
Classes 1 and 4 offer the most dramatic changes, so I'm outlining them here.
Class 1
Central Avenue between Magnolia Ave and Shamrock Ave
Evergreen Ave between Magnolia Ave and Shamrock Ave
Primrose Ave between Palm Ave and Central Ave
Magnolia Ave between Central Ave and Duarte Rd
Primrose Ave between Palm Ave and Central Ave
Trail between Canyon Blvd and Lemon Ave
Valley Circle between Benrud St and California Ave
Class 4
Foothill Blvd Fifth Ave and Mountain Ave
Huntington Dr Fifth Ave and Mountain Ave
Peck Rd Live Oak Ave and south city limit
Mayflower Ave Colorado Blvd and Duarte Rd
Myrtle Ave Walnut Ave and Central Ave
Myrtle Ave Evergreen Ave and south city limit
See the report here for more information. For details on the proposed bike paths scroll to pages 124 and following.
- Brad Haugaard
Has anyone presented any real data as to the actual volume of travel on the proposed lanes, that there is a safety hazard without this road diet, that the vast majority of non-participants in this ego trip are really in favor of burning City money, of which there is NEVER ENOUGH OF, on this "plan"?ReplyDelete
Maybe something has changed since I left less than two years ago. Nobody can afford gas so lots of people bike to work, as in Europe right after War Two?
I never saw such bike traffic along Foothill/Huntington, or in the roads nearby, to justify separate bike lanes there. Nor on Hillcrest, one block south of my house. Major parts of Hillcrest are in fire zones, even...so the bikers need special lanes/signage there?
And just who is so stupid a driver as to see someone on a bike and not know they "share the road"? Oh, right, everyone here needs paper straws and no condiment packages to solve the plastic trash issue in the Pacific Ocean, 95% of which comes out of Asia and to "preserve our landfills"?
It's not just Hollywood that is heading for "Detroit"-status.
LA County lost the most people of any county in the US, people who have had enough of this errant narcissism. LA is the biggest, but the proportion of loss over population should alarm local quislings in government. What you want to sell is not being bought.
See ya.