Community Job Fair at Monrovia Community Adult School, April 23

The Monrovia Community Adult School will host a job fair on Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 40 employers will be on hand for face-to-face meetings. Also, free career workshops, resume reviews, and interview tips. Attendees who apply to three or more jobs on-site will receive a free lunch from In-N-Out. Bring copies of your resume. Register and view participating employers in advance on the Monrovia Community Adult School website. Details.
- Brad Haugaard
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