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Happy Easter, Monrovia!


The angel said to the women, Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay."
(Matthew 28:5-6)

For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.
(1 Corinthians 15:3-4)

Easter services here.

- Brad Haugaard

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