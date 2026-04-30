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Dinner at Pie Life Pizza


Dinner at the new Pie Life Pizza, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Lime. Got an 18-inch Meaty Pizza (to share) for $34 and an iced tea for $3.17. There is also a two-slice combo, including a drink, for $11.50. Very tasty.

- Brad Haugaard 
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