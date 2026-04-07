Monrovia is again a finalist for All-America City Award

Monrovia has again been named a finalist for the All-America City Award. It won the award in 2024 and reached finalist status in 2023. According to it's website, the All-America City Award "recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues." This year Monrovia's application highlights programs including the police Community Activist Policing Bureau, SGV CARE, partnership with the Community Adult School, and the city's Biking for Bucks program.
- Brad Haugaard
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