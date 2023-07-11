Yolanda - Sassy Confident and Sweet Sensitive

Lovely Miss Yolanda ("Yo" for short) has been waiting patiently for her forever home for quite some time! We really don't know why, as she is such an amazing girl!
Yolanda has been in a foster home and gotten stellar reviews. Her foster tells us Yolanda has been a wonderful house guest. She adjusted really well to the foster home and learned the routines quickly. She sleeps when left alone during day, no barking or separation anxiety.
"Yo walks great on a leash, loves to go for rides. She's a good mix of sassy confident and sweet sensitive. Very loving, she will nudge up to your hands and get excited with her butt and tail wagging asking for attention. She wants to be close and is a great cuddler. She really enjoys bones and her kong. During the day, she's either sleeping on dog bed by my desk or snoring behind me on couch. She's a great couch companion watching a show or game. She sleeps in bed next to me peacefully at night. I can tell that she's used to being a family dog. This sweet old lady is going to make whoever adopts her incredibly happy!"
Yolanda is truly a special girl ready for her special home. Could that be yours?
