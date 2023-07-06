Monrovia Police: Woman Escapes Stalker; Man Threatening With Knife; Youths Fighting on Foothill; Drunk Backs into Police Car; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 1 at 11:28 p.m., a female adult in the 400 block of S. Myrtle walked to her parked car, where she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend who has been stalking her. He forced her into the backseat of her own car and locked the child locks on the driver's door. She quickly jumped into the front passenger seat and escaped to a nearby business. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
July 2 at 3:59 p.m., officers were dispatch to the 300 block of Oakcliff regarding an adult male that collapsed and was unresponsive. They arrived on scene and determined the subject had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers began CPR on the subject and deployed the AED. The AED was utilized numerous times and a pulse was detected. The subject was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 10:54 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Spanner when he stopped a subject on a bicycle for a traffic violation. The subject had no identification and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 3 at 2:11 p.m., a vehicle in the area of Foothill and Norumbega sideswiped a vehicle. The vehicle continued and struck a separate vehicle. One of the drivers was injured and transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
July 3 at 2:42 p.m., a possible suicide in progress was reported in the 300 block of Valle Vista. Officers arrived and located an adult female who stated she no longer wished to live and had taken a bottle of medication. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and placed on a hold for a mental evaluation.
Weapon Offense / Mental Evaluation
July 3 at 8:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Olive responded to a call regarding a male suspect threatening people with a knife. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Officers have had numerous encounters with the suspect. While officers were attempting to take him into custody, a hostile group of family members started to intervene. Officers requested assistance from neighboring department. The subject was taken into custody and due to his past history and mental stability, he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
July 3 at 9:12 p.m., a business employee in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report their work vehicle was broken into and numerous packages were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of Tools
July 3 at 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 S. Mountain regarding a theft of power tools. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 4 at 8:31 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of E. Cypress regarding graffiti vandalism. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 4 at 4:26 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported the theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converter from. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication
July 4 at 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated individual. They arrived and located a male subject that was too intoxicated to care for himself and causing a disturbance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbing subject yelling at people. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fight in Progress
July 4 at 10:38 p.m., multiple callers reported a group of juveniles fighting in the 400 block of W. Foothill. When officers arrived, the juveniles ran. One of the juveniles was detained and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The juvenile was provided medical treatment by MFD and then transported home.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 12:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Myrtle and Kruse for a traffic violation. While the officer was standing at the driver’s door talking with the driver, the driver put the vehicle in reverse instead of park and backed into the police vehicle. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The passenger was arrested for public intoxication. Both were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Vandalism
July 5 at 5:45 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of E. Colorado reported juveniles breaking the window of her daughter’s vehicle. The juveniles fled before the officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
July 2 at 3:59 p.m., officers were dispatch to the 300 block of Oakcliff regarding an adult male that collapsed and was unresponsive. They arrived on scene and determined the subject had no pulse and was not breathing. Officers began CPR on the subject and deployed the AED. The AED was utilized numerous times and a pulse was detected. The subject was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 2 at 10:54 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Myrtle and Spanner when he stopped a subject on a bicycle for a traffic violation. The subject had no identification and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
July 3 at 2:11 p.m., a vehicle in the area of Foothill and Norumbega sideswiped a vehicle. The vehicle continued and struck a separate vehicle. One of the drivers was injured and transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Mental Evaluation
July 3 at 2:42 p.m., a possible suicide in progress was reported in the 300 block of Valle Vista. Officers arrived and located an adult female who stated she no longer wished to live and had taken a bottle of medication. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and placed on a hold for a mental evaluation.
Weapon Offense / Mental Evaluation
July 3 at 8:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Olive responded to a call regarding a male suspect threatening people with a knife. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. Officers have had numerous encounters with the suspect. While officers were attempting to take him into custody, a hostile group of family members started to intervene. Officers requested assistance from neighboring department. The subject was taken into custody and due to his past history and mental stability, he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
July 3 at 9:12 p.m., a business employee in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report their work vehicle was broken into and numerous packages were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft of Tools
July 3 at 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 S. Mountain regarding a theft of power tools. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
July 4 at 8:31 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of E. Cypress regarding graffiti vandalism. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 4 at 4:26 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Lemon reported the theft of their vehicle’s catalytic converter from. This investigation is continuing.
Intoxication
July 4 at 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding an intoxicated individual. They arrived and located a male subject that was too intoxicated to care for himself and causing a disturbance. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 4 at 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a disturbing subject yelling at people. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fight in Progress
July 4 at 10:38 p.m., multiple callers reported a group of juveniles fighting in the 400 block of W. Foothill. When officers arrived, the juveniles ran. One of the juveniles was detained and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The juvenile was provided medical treatment by MFD and then transported home.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 5 at 12:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Myrtle and Kruse for a traffic violation. While the officer was standing at the driver’s door talking with the driver, the driver put the vehicle in reverse instead of park and backed into the police vehicle. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The passenger was arrested for public intoxication. Both were arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Vandalism
July 5 at 5:45 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of E. Colorado reported juveniles breaking the window of her daughter’s vehicle. The juveniles fled before the officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment