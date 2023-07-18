News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

South Pasadena Man Missing in Mountains Above Monrovia


A South Pasadena man is reportedly missing in the hills above Monrovia. He entered the Hillside Wilderness Preserve at the Ridgeside entry point and has not been seen or heard from since.

- Brad Haugaard 

