New Rotary President is Karen Lujan

Karen Lujan is the incoming Monrovia Rotary President for the 2023-24 year. She has been a member of the club for 15 years and is known for her ability to inspire and empower others. Karen plans to continue the club's momentum from its Centennial year and focus on meaningful projects in the community and abroad. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from UCSB and a Master of Business Administration Degree in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix. She works as a Senior Product Line Manager for Siemens Corporation in the Semiconductor Software industry.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment