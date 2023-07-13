News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Council to Consider Letting Baker's Homes Become 11-Room Hotel; Designating Canyon Home as Historic; Recognizing Kiwanis and Plastics Free Month

City Historian Steve Baker's former homes.

At its next meeting (agenda here) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...

~ Allowing the two homes on a single lot formerly owned by long-time City Historian and City Treasurer Steve Baker to be converted into a small historic, 11-room hotel with catered events, a small café and the service of alcoholic beverages. The Planning Commission and Development Review Committee have both recommended approval.  Details


~ Designating the house at 332 North Canyon as an historic landmark. The house is Spanish Colonial Revival style and was designed by a "notable builder," Charles S. Cramlet. Details

~ Recognizing Kiwanis Club's 101st birthday. and proclaim July as Plastics Free Month

