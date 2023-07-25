Search for Missing Hiker Above Monrovia 'Scaled Back'

The search for Colin Walker, the South Pasadena hiker missing in the mountains above Monrovia, was "scaled back" as of Sunday evening after consulting with Walker's family, according to a post by Sierra Madre Search and Rescue on its Facebook page.
Sierra Madre Search and Rescue will continue efforts to locate him. If you have any information or clues, please contact the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7297.
The search began on July 17 when Walker's vehicle was found at the Clamshell trailhead off of Ridgeside Drive in Monrovia. The search involved 20 search and rescue teams, helicopters, search dogs, mounted search and rescue, drones, and ATVs from agencies in Los Angeles County and California. The search area covered roughly 40 square miles, with challenging terrain such as steep ridges, waterfalls, canyons, fire-damaged slopes, and dense brush.
Contributing to the search were:
Altadena Mountain Rescue
Antelope Valley Search and Rescue
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES)
California Rescue Dogs Association (CARDA)
California Search and Rescue
China Lake Mountain Rescue Group
Kern County Search and Rescue
LASD Emergency Services Detail/Aero Bureau (Air5)
LASD Mounted Search and Rescue
LASD Reserve Forces Detail
Los Angeles County Fire Department - Air Operations
Malibu Search and Rescue
Marin County Search and Rescue
Montrose Search and Rescue
Orange County Mountain Rescue
Rim of the World Search and Rescue
Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit
San Bernardino Cave Rescue Team
San Bernardino Mountain Search and Rescue
San Diego Mountain Rescue
San Diego Search and Rescue
San Dimas Mountain Rescue
San Gorgonio Search and Rescue
San Luis Obispo Search and Rescue
Santa Barbara Search and Rescue
Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue
Upper Ojai Search and Rescue
Ventura County Sheriff Aviation Unit
Ventura East Valley Search and Rescue
Comment: This is sad. I think it is always wise if you are going anywhere unusual in the mountains to let someone know your exact planned route.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment