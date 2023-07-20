Former Monrovia Mayor Lutz Announces Candidacy for Congress

Former Monrovia Mayor Mary Ann Lutz has announced her candidacy for the congressional seat of retiring Grace Napolitano. On LinkedIn she wrote:
I am Mary Ann Lutz, candidate for U.S. Congress.
I am running to serve the residents of the San Gabriel Valley as the next Congresswoman for District 31. We live in challenging times. We need serious, experienced leaders who can deliver for the valley and for our nation. I know how to lead through difficult times and produce positive results.
For more than 35 years, my husband and I have lived in the district. During that time, I have had the honor to serve as Mayor, Councilmember, and Member of the Board of Trustees as well as for numerous government and non-profit organizations. I also worked as an advisor to our current Congresswoman to further advance the health and safety of our neighborhoods.
Now it is time for me to take my knowledge and skills to Washington, D.C. to represent your voice and the needs of the San Gabriel Valley with honesty and integrity. As your Congressmember, I will focus on how we move our nation forward. By working together, we will all thrive.
I hope to earn your support.
~ Mary Ann Lutz
Lutz will be running against fellow state senators Bob Archuleta (30th district), and Susan Rubio (22nd district). All three candidates are Democrats.
