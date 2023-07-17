A Moment in Monrovia History: CF Crank, Railroad Man, Capitalist, Co-Founder of Monrovia

J.F. Crank was one of the founders of Monrovia. "In 1885, Hon. E. F. Spence, former Mayor of Los Angeles, Judge J. D. Bicknell, a prominent Los Angeles attorney, and J. F. Crank, a Lamanda Park railroad man and capitalist, purchased some land of E. J. Baldwin. In the Spring of 1886, they and Mr. Monroe decided to found a town upon the land included in their holdings, and John Quinton and John Flannagan, two engineers, laid out sixty acres, with a center at Orange (now Colorado) and Myrtle Avenues. The tract extended from Magnolia to Canyon Avenues on the western and eastern boundaries, and from a half block south of Walnut to a half block north of Lime. These were the boundaries of the original town of Monrovia." John L. Wiley, History of Monrovia, 1927, p 47. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
