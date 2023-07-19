News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Bradoaks Student Honored for Hat He Invented That Warns Visually Impaired of Obstacles


Bradoaks student Ian Machado Borel was recognized at the June 14 Monrovia School Board meeting for the hat he invented that alerts the visually impaired with a beep, warning of obstacles ahead. 

- Brad Haugaard
