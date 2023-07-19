News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Bradoaks Student Honored for Hat He Invented That Warns Visually Impaired of Obstacles
Bradoaks student Ian Machado Borel was recognized at the June 14 Monrovia School Board meeting for the hat he invented that alerts the visually impaired with a beep, warning of obstacles ahead.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/19/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment