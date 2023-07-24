Mellow Bella Looking for Her Best Friend

Bella is a 5-year-old lab/shepherd mix who is ready to find her best friend. She is a very mellow girl- she likes sniffing around and exploring. Her nose is finely tuned to seek out snacks and she will not let up until she has completely cleaned up everything she can find.
Bella knows some basic commands, but her preferred trick is to follow you around and bat her big brown eyes or nudge you with her nose until you give her a reward. She is just as content to just get pets or scratches as she is to get a tasty treat.
Bella recently went on a field trip with one of our volunteers and had such a great day! She got to go for a car ride, which was so much fun. She met tons of people and sat patiently for pets.
This sweet girl has a very loving personality and adores every person she has met. She’s not much of a fan of other dogs, though, so she should be the only dog in the home.
Bella is eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program. Any dog or cat over five years old can be adopted for free to any adopter over 60.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption
appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
