Monrovia Schools Job Fair

Monrovia School District is hosting a Recruitment and Job Fair on Wednesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Adult School (920 Mountain Ave). The district is hiring for several positions for the upcoming school year:

  • After School Activity Leader
  • Bus Driver
  • Campus Assistant
  • Campus Security Officer
  • Food Service Worker
  • Instructional Aide and more

Bring your resume and be prepared to interview.

For more information go to edjoin.com/monroviaschools or contact humanresources@monroviaschools.net.

