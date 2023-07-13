Monrovia Schools Job Fair

Monrovia School District is hosting a Recruitment and Job Fair on Wednesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monrovia Community Adult School (920 Mountain Ave). The district is hiring for several positions for the upcoming school year:
- After School Activity Leader
- Bus Driver
- Campus Assistant
- Campus Security Officer
- Food Service Worker
- Instructional Aide and more
Bring your resume and be prepared to interview.
For more information go to edjoin.com/monroviaschools or contact humanresources@monroviaschools.net.
- Brad Haugaard
