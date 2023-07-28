Monrovia Going Green; Cooling Center Open; Youth Sports; Stay Safe From Mosquitoes

~ The Monrovia City Council has decided that, by default, all Monrovia electric power will be from renewable energy sources beginning in March 2024. Unless you decide on a different level of green-ness you will pay about $3 more per $100 of energy you use. However, you can select a lower level of renewable power, or opt out entirely. Details.
~ Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave.) cooling center has extended its hours until Aug. 3: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. All ages welcome, minors with guardians. Fans available for check out.
~ Fall season of After School Youth Sports for 4th and 5th graders will be held Aug. 16 to Dec. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. Registration fee: $105/participant. Full scholarships available. Call 256-8246 for details. Includes transportation, team t-shirt, homework help, snack, sportsmanship lessons, and games on Wednesdays at Recreation Park.
~ There will be a meeting on mosquito health and safety tips Thursday, Aug. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Library. Learn from SGV Mosquito and Vector Control experts. Free admission, food (while supplies last). For questions, email map@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 932-5563.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment