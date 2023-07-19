Monrovia Twins Collecting Supplies for Humane Society Animals

Twin sisters, Addie and Veva, with Girl Scout Troop 05381, are gathering gently used and new donations for the animals at the Pasadena Humane Society to turn in by July 21. They need pet blankets and towels, pet beds, unopened pet food, collars and leashes, and new pet toys. If you'd like to help, the twins have a donation box set up at the southeast corner of Hillcrest and Ivy. They will also come to your house to pick up items if you prefer. Call (505) 203-1696 or mail speaks@thecutfilms.com if you'd like to request a pickup.
