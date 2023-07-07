Money For Fixing Low-Income Monrovians' Homes

The Community Development Block Grant Residential Rehabilitation Program is accepting applicants from July 10 at 7 a.m. to July 24 at 5 p.m. Grants available on a first-come, first-served basis to address code deficiencies, eliminate blight, and improve accessibility. You must reside in Monrovia, meet income requirements, and provide documentation of household income. Complete the Eligibility Intake Form here
and email it to map@ci.monrovia.ca.us starting July 10 at 7 a.m. For inquiries, see here
, call 932-5563, or email map@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
