Hiker Dies in Monrovia Mountains

The South Pasadena hiker who went missing in the mountains above Monrovia did not survive. A friend of his, Andy Connell, wrote on Facebook:
Today is a sad day - my friend, colleague, & bandmate [band Chorro Famoso] Colin Walker disappeared on a hike in the mountains behind Los Angeles about two weeks ago. Last night, his body was discovered by the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue squad who had been searching for him for over 10 days. I am heartbroken - besides being a fine guitarist with an encyclopedic knowledge of Brazilian music, Colin was a husband, father, mentor, and all round great human being. My heart goes out to his wife Marian, son Nolan, and brother Ian. RIP Colin Walker.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment