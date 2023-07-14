Free Monrovia Leadership Academies, For Youth and Adults

Monrovia Area Partners Youth Leadership Academy, a free 7-week program held Wednesdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19 from 3:30-5 p.m. is designed to help youth learn and grow to take active roles in their community. Details
The Monrovia Area Partnership's annual Adult Leadership Academy starts Sept. 7 and runs seven consecutive Thursdays through Oct. 19 from 7-9 p.m. The program educates residents about city government and provides leadership skills to connect them to the community. Many graduates serve in various community roles. Details
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment