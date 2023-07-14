News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Monrovia Leadership Academies, For Youth and Adults

Monrovia Area Partners Youth Leadership Academy, a free 7-week program held Wednesdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 19 from 3:30-5 p.m. is designed to help youth learn and grow to take active roles in their community. Details


The Monrovia Area Partnership's annual Adult Leadership Academy starts Sept. 7 and runs seven consecutive Thursdays through Oct. 19 from 7-9 p.m. The program educates residents about city government and provides leadership skills to connect them to the community. Many graduates serve in various community roles. Details

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)