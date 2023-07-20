Monrovia Police: Texas Car Recovered; Car Stolen From Dealership; Thefts, Drugs and Alcohol, Etc.

Grand Theft Auto Recovery
July 13 at 8:26 a.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. A computer check of the vehicle revealed it was stolen out of Texas. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 14 at 2:37 a.m., a caller reported seeing a suspicious male adult in the back of a closed business in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located the subject who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 14 at 4:13 p.m., a mail carrier in the 800 block of W. Duarte parked his vehicle and walked away. An unknown male subject approached the vehicle and stole items. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
July 15 at 1:22 a.m., while patrolling the 700 block of W. Chestnut an officer stopped a bicyclist for a vehicle code violation. A search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 16 at 1:43 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense in the 2500 block of S. Myrtle. The driver displayed symptoms of intoxication and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
July 16 at 11:08 a.m., an employee from a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported that merchandise was stolen the day prior. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
July 17 at 9:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of N. Garfield regarding a battery. Upon arrival officers recognized the victim from a previous call for service where she suffered injuries to her head and face. The victim reported that she returned to the home she had been sharing with her girlfriend in order to retrieve property. When she arrived her girlfriend assaulted her. An investigation revealed that the prior incident was also a domestic violence. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 17 at 10:12 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a theft. Two unknown male subjects entered the store and took merchandise without paying. The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 17 at 11:54 a.m., a delivery driver in a cargo truck collided with low-hanging utility wires connected to a pole in the 900 block of W. Duarte. The wires became loose and the pole broke. No injuries were reported.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
July 17 at 7:19 p.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in a parking structure in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. An investigation revealed it was a vehicle theft attempt. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 18 at 8:31 a.m., officers responded to a residential complex in the 300 block of W. Duarte regarding a subject who jumped from a second story window. Officers arrived and located the subject. An investigation revealed the subject was under the influence of drugs. His injuries were treated on scene by MFD and he was later taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft Auto
July 18 at 9:31 a.m., a resident of a residential complex in the 700 block of S. Myrtle called to report that her vehicle was stolen overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 18 at 11:09 a.m., an auto dealership in the 800 block of E. Central reported that a subject walked onto the lot and stole a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
July 18 at 4:41 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Cypress came to the MPD lobby to report they had been scammed. A subject impersonating a representative of the Social Security Administration called the victim and claimed the victim’s SSN had been compromised and requested the victim send money to fix the issue. The victim complied, then later realized he'd been scammed. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
July 19 at 12:47 p.m., a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report an unknown male subject entered the location and stole merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
July 19 at 1:55 p.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report that a vehicle turned in to them appeared to be stolen. The suspect(s) were unknown and not at the location. An officer responded and confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen. The vehicle was returned to the registered owner. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
July 19 at 6:22 p.m., a mother in the 1200 block of Encino called to report her son, who suffers from a mental issues, had hit her husband. Officers arrived and detained the adult son. Due to the mental state of the son, officers determined he was a danger to others and he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation
