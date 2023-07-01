News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

38 Cats Found in Monrovia Trailer


Thirty-eight cats were found in a Monrovia trailer Friday. All are now listed in stable condition at Pasadena Humane Society and will be available immediately for adoption. Click here for adoption information. Details.

Photo by Loan on Unsplash

- Brad Haugaard

