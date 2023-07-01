News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
38 Cats Found in Monrovia Trailer
Thirty-eight cats were found in a Monrovia trailer Friday. All are now listed in stable condition at Pasadena Humane Society and will be available immediately for adoption. Click
here
for adoption information.
Details
.
Photo by
Loan
on
Unsplash
- Brad Haugaard
7/01/2023
