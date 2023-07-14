Phishing Hits Monrovia; Cooling Center Open; Share Your Concerns for Disaster Plan

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Phishing attacks are now targeting Monrovians. Phishing involves deceptive emails or messages that mimic legitimate entities to trick people into sharing sensitive information. Recently, a resident received a suspicious email (shown above), seemingly from the city, urging them to click a suspicious URL. Signs of a scam include: no existing account, lack of personalization, poor grammar, and requests for personal information or passwords. If you suspect a phishing email, report it to reportphishing@apwg.org. For more information, visit www.ftc.gov/phishing.
~ Share your concerns regarding natural disasters in Monrovia for the city's Hazard Mitigation Plan, which will be designed to reduce the loss of life, personal injury, and property damage. Survey here.
- Brad Haugaard
