News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Death by Overdose; Man Pulls Down, Burns, US Flag; Drugs and Alcohol; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 20 – 26. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 366 service events, resulting in 57 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
July 20 at 6:40 a.m., a victim from the 300 block of Linwood reported that someone smashed his vehicle’s window overnight and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 6:45 a.m., a caller from the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista reported two suspicious male subjects in the area. Officers arrived and detained the subjects. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
July 20 at 8:03 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista reported that someone entered into his unlocked vehicle and stole items. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
July 20 at 4:51 p.m., employees from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. Officers arrived and detained two female subjects as they were leaving the store. The females were in possession of the items stolen. Both females were arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery
July 21 at 1:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of S. Shamrock regarding a theft. The victim stated that the day prior he was approached by an unknown suspect in the 400 block of E. Duarte, punched and his property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 1:39 a.m., a suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and recognized the subject from prior contacts. A computer check of the subject revealed a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 1:47 a.m., an officer conducted a patrol check in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and contacted a female subject for being in the park after hours. A computer check revealed the subject was on parole and had a warrant for her arrest. She arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession / Weapon Offense – Suspects Arrested
July 21 at 11:55 a.m., while patrolling the area of Mayflower and Parker an officer stopped two subjects. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and the other and expandable baton. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
July 21 at 12:55 p.m., employees of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft in progress. When officers arrived the two male suspects were driving away. A pursuit ensued but was cancelled shortly after, due to unsafe conditions. Some of the merchandise was tagged with GPS trackers and the suspect vehicle was later impounded by LAPD. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
July 21 at 1:27 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of Monterey reported that his roommate was not breathing. Officers arrived and the subject appeared to have been deceased for some time. The Coroner's Office responded and are handling the investigation as a possible overdose.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 4:19 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the area of Duarte and Fifth. A DUI investigation revealed one of the drivers was driving under the influence. The other party complained of pain. The drunk driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 21 at 9:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a call of a woman passed out in a vehicle at the intersection. Officers arrived and discovered the driver was intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 22 at 2:29 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Peck and Live Oak. The officer contacted the driver and observed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
July 23 at 9:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding two males arguing. Officers found that one of the subjects was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
July 24 at 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of S. California regarding a subject hitting another subject. Investigation revealed both subject punched and spit at one another. This investigation is continuing.
Arson
July 24 at 2:11 p.m., a male subject pulled the American flag down from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington and set it on fire. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Shortly after, LASO notified us that they have had similar incidents regarding this suspect. The suspect was later arrested.
Grand Theft
July 24 at 5:13 p.m., a victim was waved down by a subject. The victim’s purse was in the front passenger seat. While she was distracted by the subject another suspect reached in and stole her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 1:44 a.m., an officer was extra patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington and noticed a subject loitering. The officer made contact with the subject and a consent search revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Illegal Fire – Suspect Arrested
July 25 at 7:23 a.m., officers responded to 600 block of S. Shamrock regarding a male subject near a trash fire. Officers located the male subject who started the fire. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Attempted Burglary
July 25 at 10:09 a.m., a caller from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that someone attempted to pry open a door to a business. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 25 at 11:56 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Genoa called to report that his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Circumstances
July 25 at 12:47 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Peck regarding a subject who had a firearm in his bag. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
July 26 at 8:15 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of W. Foothill regarding a male subject that threw a rock at a window, shattering it. The suspect and a witness were located. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Brandishing
July 26 at 9:42 a.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and Santa Anita wash regarding a male subject who brandish a firearm. The officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect, weapon, or witnesses. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
July 26 at 5:08 p.m., an officer responded to the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a stolen wallet. The victim said her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
July 27 at 12:46 a.m., the alarm company for a vehicle dealership in the 700 block of E. called to report a suspicious subject loitering and walking around entering an unlocked vehicle. Officers arrived and detained the subject attempting to leave the area. The subject was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Posted by Brad at 7/27/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment