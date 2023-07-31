Boys & Girls Club Honors Interns

Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills celebrated 13 interns from the YES & WIN internship programs. (WIN interns are residents of the City of Duarte. and YES interns are students in the Monrovia Unified School District.) Collectively, they contributed 280 hours of service to the organization over the course of their internships. Both programs provide youth aged 14-17 years with employment and career readiness opportunities. Fall internship and volunteer opportunities with Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills are still available.
