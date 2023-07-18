Austin Is Ready to Play Ball - He's a Fetch-a-holic

Handsome Austin is a three-year-old Belgian Shepherd who is just looking for someone who wants to play ball!
Austin is very smart, affectionate and ready to go on adventures. He likes going on walks and hikes and then settling down to relax in the grass. He has lived with a small dog and appears to be house trained. He also knows several commands and is happy to show off his repertoire of tricks, especially for treats! He is a master at “sit” “down” and “shake”.
Austin's favorite thing to do is play fetch! He loves chasing a tennis ball and will diligently bring it back and then toss it to you, so you’ll throw it again. And again.
Austin bonds very quickly with the volunteers at Pasadena Humane who have gotten to spend time with him. He is surely going to be someone’s BFF soon!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
- Brad Haugaard
If you’re seeing this, now is your time to foster/adopt! This dog is beautiful! Please someone get him. German Shepherds should not be in kennels. They need a loving home.ReplyDelete