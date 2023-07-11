- Brad Haugaard
News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Possible Weekend Temperatures As High as 107 Degrees
forecasts temperatures potentially reaching 107 degrees over the weekend, although the Weather Channel is predicting a high of 99 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning as much as possible, limit time in the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on vulnerable neighbors like young children and the elderly. And, of course, never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as interior temperatures can quickly become lethal in warm and hot weather.
Posted by Brad at 7/11/2023
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment