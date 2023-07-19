Jewish Federation to Honor Chu For Medal Proposal

The Monrovia-based Jewish Federation and the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center and will honor Rep. Judy Chu for proposing a bill to award a collective Congressional Gold Medal to Americans who aided Jews during the Holocaust. It would honor Eleanor Roosevelt, Henry Morgenthau Jr., Harold Ickes and others. The event will be held at Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center (1434 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena) at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. For more information contact the Temple at 798-1161 or the Federation at 445-0810 or federation@jewishsgpv.org.
- Brad Haugaard
