Paint Your Pet Class Sunday at Community Center

There will be a Paint Your Pet class with Sally Weiss on July 30, 2-5 p.m., at Monrovia Community Center (119 W. Palm Ave). Register by Saturday for the $25 class, limited to 10 participants. MAFA pet portrait artist Sally Weiss will guide you in creating a colorful 9x12" acrylic painting of your pet. Bring a color photo print and a black and white print in your desired size. Materials provided. Free hors d'oeuvres from Rivanis Baking Company, beverages from Wine of the Month Club, and live music by Mina Boktor in the Kay Dalton Room. Register here.
- Brad Haugaard
