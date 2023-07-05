Tex - Big Personality and Big Heart

According to the saying, “everything is bigger in Texas”, and one-year-old lab mix Tex likes to embody that. He has a huge personality, and an even bigger heart!
Tex has been entertaining the volunteers at Pasadena Humane by romping around in the play yard, chasing tennis balls and letting his ears flap around like bird wings. He hasn’t taken flight yet, but that never stops him! One of his favorite things to do is to splash around in the kiddie pool, then try to shake right next to you. It’s adorable and helps keep you cool!
Tex had some playtime with another dog and they both had a blast. We’re confident that he would do well with a similar-sized buddy, but he’d also be happy being your Lone Star!
Pasadena Humane will be having a Free Adoption Day on Saturday, 7/15, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. sponsored by longtime donor Gabrielle Bruveris! Adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats, and critters. Adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. No appointment necessary. Regular adoption process applies. We will not be offering meet-and-greets between pets, so please leave your family pets at home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
