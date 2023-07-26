News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hunt for Hiker Still On

The hunt for the missing hiker in the mountains above Monrovia has apparently not been completely called off. A ranger at the Ridgeside entry point to the Wilderness Preserve told me that the entry point was closed because of the search. Also, a helicopter is hovering above one of the hills, as I’m writing this.

- Brad Haugaard 

  AnonymousJuly 26, 2023 at 8:35 AM

    Thank you, Brad, for the update. I thought the helicopter was either watching for possible fire, a mountain lion, or a bear. Prayerfully the gentleman is found.

