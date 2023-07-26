Hunt for Hiker Still On

The hunt for the missing hiker in the mountains above Monrovia has apparently not been completely called off. A ranger at the Ridgeside entry point to the Wilderness Preserve told me that the entry point was closed because of the search. Also, a helicopter is hovering above one of the hills, as I’m writing this.
- Brad Haugaard
Thank you, Brad, for the update. I thought the helicopter was either watching for possible fire, a mountain lion, or a bear. Prayerfully the gentleman is found.