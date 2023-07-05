City Councils Respond to Jewish Federation Request to Condemn Antisemitism

The Monrovia City Council - and 13 other local cities from Glendale to Rancho Cucamonga and south to Whittier - have passed resolutions agreeing with the American Jewish Committee and US Conference of Mayors' statement to combat antisemitism, and adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. The cities were responding to a request by the Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valley, which said that the Anti-Defamation League has reported that antisemitic incidents and attacks increased by 36% between 2021 and 2022, with a 41% increase in California. Jewish Federation staff have contacted the remaining 24 cities in the area it covers and are awaiting a response.
Source: Jewish Federation press release
- Brad Haugaard
