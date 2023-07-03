Fourth of July Parade in Mayflower Village

As it has for more than 36 years, Mayflower Village will hold a Fourth of July parade along Rochelle Avenue. Bring a folding chair and watch the parade or join in. Show off your classic car or unique vehicle. Kids can decorate bikes, parents can decorate strollers, golf carts, etc. Parade starts at 9 a.m. (line-up at 8:40 a.m.) and ends around 10:30 a.m. Wear patriotic attire. Park on El Sur Street or Avora (blue) between Graydon and Fairgreen; avoid parking on the parade route. Celebrate small-town charm in Mayflower Village.
The route (green): From 2327 Rochelle Avenue, south to Jeffries, east to Graydon, north on Graydon to Armijo, west on Armijo to Fairgreen, south on Fairgreen to Atara, east on Atara to Graydon, south on Graydon to Standish, west on Standish to Fairgreen, south on Fairgreen to Jeffries, east on Jeffries to Treelane, north on Treelane to Altern, east on Altern, south on Rochelle. Source: Facebook post.
- Brad Haugaard
