News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Basin 141
Dinner at Basin 141, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime. Got the two-taco plate with a crisp pork belly taco and a chicken mole taco for $14.50, and a “Basin 141 Blonde” lager for $5.50. Nice and spicy.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
7/18/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment