Dinner at Basin 141


Dinner at Basin 141, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime. Got the two-taco plate with a crisp pork belly taco and a chicken mole taco for $14.50, and a “Basin 141 Blonde” lager for $5.50.  Nice and spicy. 

- Brad Haugaard 

