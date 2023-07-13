News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Bear Hit By Car; Roof Burns; Indecent Exposure to Cars; Armed Robbery of Catalytic Converter; Arrest in Decades Old Rape
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for July 6 – 12. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 407 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Elder Abuse
July 6 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Duarte Road regarding a possible dispute and struggle inside an apartment. Officers knocked on the door of the apartment and spoke with a female adult. The female told officers she lived there with her elderly mother. Officers requested to check on the welfare of the mother, but the female refused and argued with officers. Officers made entry into the mother’s room and discovered she had been assaulted. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
July 6 at 7:21 a.m., the reporting party called and stated his vehicle had been stolen from the 500 block of E. Colorado. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 11:31 a.m., employees in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a theft. An adult male took merchandise and left without paying. The suspect was located and the merchandise was returned. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 6 at 10:01 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Ivy reported she and her boyfriend were in an argument and needed police assistance. Officers arrived and found the caller had caused multiple visible injuries to her boyfriend's face. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
July 7 at 5:36 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of E. Royal Oaks walked outside his home and discovered someone had taken his car without permission sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
July 7 at 11:17 a.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Olive called to report that his vehicle's catalytic converter had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 1:28 p.m., an employee at a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report that a renter was refusing to leave his room after the checkout time. Officers contacted the subject and a computer check revealed that he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
July 7 at 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Royal Oaks regarding a domestic violence incident. During an argument the male grabbed the female by her arms tightly. The female desired prosecution. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
July 8 at 1:24 a.m., a caller reported he was driving in the 500 block of W. Foothill and had just collided into a bear. The driver was not injured, however, the bear did not survive his wounds. California Fish and Wildlife were notified.
Traffic Stop – Suspect Arrested
July 8 at 2:42 a.m., while on patrol in the 400 block of S. Primrose officers stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic violation. An investigation revealed the female driver provided officers with false identifying information. She was arrested and taken into custody where she was correctly identified.
Structure Fire
July 10 at 12:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Fig reported seeing black smoke coming from the roof of a vacant house that is being renovated. When MPD officers and MFD arrived the roof was fully engulfed in flames. MFD quickly extinguished the fire. No one was found inside. The arson investigator's initial investigation revealed the fire was caused accidently by the construction work.
Commercial Burglary / Pursuit – Suspects Arrested
July 10 at 3:10 a.m., an alarm activation was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw a vehicle fleeing the location and a pursuit ensued. Officers confirmed the business had been burglarized. The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit in the 605 freeway and were able to successfully apprehend the two suspects. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
July 10 at 9:18 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury traffic collision near Huntington and Shamrock.
Sexual Battery
July 10 at 9:22 a.m., a sexual battery was reported in the 300 block of W. Cypress. Officers arrived and located the victim who reported that an adult male subject on a bicycle passed by the victim and inappropriately touched her. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
July 10 at 3:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Orange regarding a traffic collision between a solo driver and numerous parked vehicles. Officers arrived and determined the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a bus stop in the 800 block of E. Huntington regarding a male adult exposing himself to passing vehicles. Officers arrived and spoke with a witness, who desired to make a citizen's arrest against the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
July 11 at 8:15 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of E. Foothill called to report an intoxicated subject inside the store attempting to purchase more alcohol. As officers were responding, the employee advised the subject got into a vehicle and drove away. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
July 11 at 10:00 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Palm and Magnolia. Officers arrived and saw a solo vehicle had crashed into two other parked vehicles. The female driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol and was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Armed Robbery
July 12 at 4:45 a.m., a resident from the 600 block of W. Colorado reported three suspects stole his catalytic converter. When the victim confronted the suspects, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to go back in his house. This investigation is continuing.
Detective Bureau Update:
October 21, 2002 at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Sixth regarding a rape. DNA was located and processed, there were no matching DNA records on file. On April 14, 2023 MPD was notified that a DNA match was located from a recent DNA entry. The suspect has been arrested in Illinois and is pending extradition to Monrovia.
