Monrovia Council: New Auto Repair Rules; Honoring Isaac Epperson; Fixing Roads and Parking South of Library

~ Rules for auto repair businesses that would regulate working on cars outside of bays, prohibit storing vehicles on-site for more than 14 days, regulate storing auto parts outside, and prohibit parking of vehicles on public streets or alleys. Details.
~ Up to $16,500 for a Neighborhood Treasure Landmark by Phillip Godinez (see sketch) to commemorate Isaac Epperson, first President of Monrovia's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People - a position he held for more than 20 years. Under his leadership, the Monrovia NAACP integrated Monrovia's swimming pool, stores, and restaurants. He helped black women get jobs in retail stores, banks, the school district, and utility companies. Details.
~ $6,042,206 for roadway improvements. For fiscal 2022-2023 this will be for the area between Foothill and Huntington, and from the west city limits to Myrtle. This will include sidewalks, water and sewer lines, and improvements to the parking lots just south of the Library. Details.
