Dinner at Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dinner at the new Dave’s Hot Chicken, on the south side of Huntington just west of Mayflower. Like Cane’s, you basically get to choose between chicken and chicken. Got the Dave’s Number 1 combo for $11.99 and a soft drink for $1.99. Okay, they’re not kidding about “hot.” I got the Hot spicyness level, which is actually just the third hotness, preceded by Reaper (hottest) and Extra Hot, but it was plenty hot - my nose is still running. Anyway, it was good and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
