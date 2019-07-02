News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Fun and Social Dixie: A Leader Among Cats!

Dixie (A476143) was born into a litter of five all black, green and blue eyed, sweet, social kittens. They were found abandoned in a field in May and soon went into a foster’s home to grow from a kitten to a cat. Dixie is the big mama of the litter! She is super social and is a natural leader. She carries herself with confidence and would choose to nap and visit with people over eating cat treats. She is joyous and has so much fun playing. She’s a true companion and a warming lap cat. Dixie and her brothers and sisters got to meet a dog and cat in their foster home, so they’re socialized and ready to find their forever home! Meet Dixie today at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

Brad Haugaard
