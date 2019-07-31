Monrovia School Superintendent's July Update

Our Board of Education approved the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) for the 2019-20 school year. The LCAP focuses on goals such as high academic achievement and increased student engagement. Major actions outlined in the LCAP are access to experienced teachers, high-quality instructional materials and well-maintained facilities.
During July, the track and artificial turf field at Monrovia High School underwent a full renovation, ensuring that MHS athletes, scholars, and the community can enjoy the field for 10 to 15 more years! In addition, air-conditioning systems at Plymouth Elementary School and Clifton Middle School were replaced.
Continuing on with the exciting news, the District received notice that Monrovia High School was listed on the 2018-19 California Honor Roll. We are proud of our students and educators from MHS and are thankful for this recognition!
Lastly, the City of Monrovia started repairing and replacing crumbling sidewalks in front of Monrovia High School this month. The project includes tree removal, concrete cutting, and curb removal; the city has indicated the trees will be replanted when the project is finished. For more information, please contact the City of Monrovia Public Works Department at (626) 932-5575. We look forward to the improvements beautifying the paths at MHS!
School starts back up on Aug. 14, and we are excited to see the successes our students will achieve this year! From our intensive arts program to dual-language immersion, from robotics to Code to the Future, Monrovia Unified offers a deep array of engaging curricular options to engage our students’ interests and spark their creativity.
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Source: Monrovia School District press release
- Brad Haugaard
