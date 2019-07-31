Panel Discussion on Senior Scamming

There will be a panel discussion sponsored by Senator Anthony Portantino on protecting seniors from scams at Westminster Gardens, 1420 Santo Domingo Ave., Duarte Thursday, August 8 at 6 p.m.
This free event will include speakers from various Los Angeles County Departments: District Attorney’s Office; Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services; Consumer and Business Affairs; and the Sheriff’s Department. Speakers will answer questions for caregivers and senior care providers related to protecting seniors from fraud and scams. A mixer with the panelists will follow the panel discussion. For more information please contact Kristi Lopez at Kristi.Lopez@sen.ca.gov or (909) 599-7351.
Comment: Good topic. I really think that if we want to prevent seniors from being scammed, we should especially communicate with banks, markets and wire transfer companies. These scams usually involve telling the senior to buy $2,000 of Target gift cards, or send large amounts of money by wire transfer, and seniors are likely to withdraw large sums from the bank, or buy gift cards for large dollar amounts from markets, or send money by wire transfer. So if the employees at these companies are aware of the scams and see a senior possibly falling for a scam, the employee could perhaps hand the senior a little flyer outlining the scams and gently suggest he or she read it before sending money.
