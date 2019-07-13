News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Not the Antiques Roadshow (But Similar) Coming to Monrovia

Chris Shackelford, of Pasadena Architectural Salvage, knows pretty much everything about historic house parts. As seen on DIY TV.


On Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Monrovia Historical Society will present "Our answer to television's Antiques Road Show" (not the official TV Antiques Road Show) in the Monrovia Public Library's Community Room.

If you are wondering, How old is it? What's it worth?  How do you fix it? you may get your answers from the Historical Society's panel of local experts:

Chris Shackelford, Pasadena Architectural Salvage, antique house parts (hardware, fixtures)

Norm Haley, expert in antique automobiles and rehabbing old structures

Steve Baker, City Historian, antique furniture, Early American Glass and Monroviana

Also, "We may also have an expert from a major auction house or two."

You can bring 1-2 items you're curious about.  If it's large (like a desk or an airplane), or attached to your home, just bring a picture.

Free to Monrovia Historical Society members.  $5 donation requested for non-members.

Get an early place in line by RSVPing to monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or call/text 675-8323. More about the Historical Society: monroviahistoricalsociety.org

Source: Monrovia Historical Society press release

- Brad Haugaard
