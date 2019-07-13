News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Not the Antiques Roadshow (But Similar) Coming to Monrovia
On Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the Monrovia Historical Society will present "Our answer to television's Antiques Road Show" (not the official TV Antiques Road Show) in the Monrovia Public Library's Community Room.
If you are wondering, How old is it? What's it worth? How do you fix it? you may get your answers from the Historical Society's panel of local experts:
Chris Shackelford, Pasadena Architectural Salvage, antique house parts (hardware, fixtures)
Norm Haley, expert in antique automobiles and rehabbing old structures
Steve Baker, City Historian, antique furniture, Early American Glass and Monroviana
Also, "We may also have an expert from a major auction house or two."
You can bring 1-2 items you're curious about. If it's large (like a desk or an airplane), or attached to your home, just bring a picture.
Free to Monrovia Historical Society members. $5 donation requested for non-members.
Get an early place in line by RSVPing to monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com or call/text 675-8323. More about the Historical Society: monroviahistoricalsociety.org
Source: Monrovia Historical Society press release
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 7/13/2019
