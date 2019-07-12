News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

National Weather Service Warns of Hot Days for Monrovia Area

The National Weather Service is reporting that, "High temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees are expected across most of the Los Angeles County valleys today through Sunday." The eastern San Gabriel Valley is one of the areas with the highest predicted temperatures.

The service warns that, "The extended period of hot weather will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible, especially for the elderly and for people working outdoors."

What to do? "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets in parked cars, even with windows partially open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life- threatening levels."

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)