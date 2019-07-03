Monrovia Police: Car Rolls 100 Feet Over Mountain Road Above Canyon Park; Shoplifter Ticketed; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 27 - July 2. - Brad Haugaard]
Vehicle Burglary
On June 27 at approximately 9:00 a.m., three residents from the 1000 block of Oak Leaf called to report their vehicles were broken into and items were taken. There was video footage of the suspects from a nearby camera. The investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
On June 27 at 8:47 p.m., a caller reported a male and female involved in an argument in the area of Duarte and Pilgrim. Officers responded and located the two subjects. The officers had knowledge of an existing restraining order prohibiting the subjects from being together. The order was confirmed and the restrained party was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
On June 28 at 8:46 a.m., a police sergeant was patrolling the area of Bradbury and Orange due to recent vehicle burglaries when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts, who did not live in the area. A computer check revealed this subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was stopped by the sergeant and arrested for the warrant.
Shoplifting
On June 28 at 4:15 p.m., an employee of a clothing store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject just ran out of the store with clothing and electronics, without paying for the merchandise. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his 30's, wearing a baseball hat that had the number 777 on it. The suspect dropped the electronics just outside the store. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
On June 28 at 4:29 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 800 block of E. Evergreen. Officers responded and found that one of the drivers had fled, but the other driver took a photo of his license plate. The other driver was located and said he was waiting for police to arrive, but the other driver was yelling profanities at him, so he left the location.
Injury Traffic Collision – Outside Assist for U.S. Forest Service
On June 29 at 1:17 p.m., two bicyclists called police to report that a motorist just drove over the side of the fire road about 3 miles north of Camp Trask. Officers responded with Monrovia Fire and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. The vehicle was found over the side of the hill and had rolled end over end about 100 feet down, but was stopped by a tree. Firefighters rescued the driver, who is an employee of a contractor for the U.S. Forest Service. The driver was checking electrical poles on the service road when his vehicle slipped in the dirt and went over the side. The driver had minimal injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The U.S. Forest Service handled the incident.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
On June 29 at 3:59 p.m., security at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported detaining a subject for shoplifting. The subject was refusing to identify himself. Officers responded and, through investigation, the suspect was properly identified. She was issued a citation to appear in court on the petty theft charges and the property was returned to the store.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
On June 29 at 6:51 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a male subject had entered the store, concealed liquor and exited the store without paying. The suspect was detained by store loss prevention. An officer arrived and issued the suspect a citation to appear in court on the charges and he was released.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On June 29 at 6:52 p.m., a caller reported that a male and female subject were involved in an argument in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and located the two subjects. It was determined the male was the aggressor and had caused visible injuries to the female. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
On June 29 at 9:10 p.m., a resident from the 1200 block of S. Fifth called police to report his electric bicycle was stolen from a parking lot near his residence. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On June 29 at 10:17 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayflower and Huntington when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. The suspect was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
On June 30 at 9:02 a.m., a traffic collision was reported at the intersection of California and Huntington. Two motorists collided into one another, causing one of the vehicles to roll over. Officers responded and Monrovia Fire arrived on scene to treat the occupants. One subject was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Witnesses were located, a police report was taken, and the party at fault was issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
On June 30 at 9:54 a.m., a caller reported his vehicle was broken into while it was parked in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A suitcase was taken. Investigation continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
On July 1 at 12:02 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Lime and Mountain when he saw a driver commit a traffic offense. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer check revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and is on probation for a drug violation. The driver was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
On July 1 at 10:39 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report that two male suspects entered the store, took seven tool kits and exited the store without paying for them. The suspects fled the area prior to police arriving and were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
On July 1 at 7:09 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported in the 200 block of E. Palm. Officers responded and located the vehicle, which was parked in the area. The driver was contacted and he displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
On July 1 at 8:16 p.m., a caller reported hearing a male and female subject arguing in an apartment in the 1100 block of Sesmas. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department also received a phone call from a resident stating a male subject fled the location on foot. An officer responded and located the male subject a short distance away. Additional officers responded to the apartment and checked on the welfare of the female. After a thorough investigation was conducted, it was determined that the female subject was the aggressor and she was arrested for domestic violence.
Grand Theft
On July 2 at 4:09 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 400 block of E. Lime Avenue. The victim reported that sometime overnight someone stole the catalytic converter off her silver Ford Excursion. The investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
On July 2 at 5:20 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Lime reported a mail theft. The resident saw his mailbox was empty, when he normally has mail. He checked his surveillance footage and saw a suspect approach his mailbox, take his mail and flee in a vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
On July 2 at 7:29 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle had a flat tire and the driver was driving in opposing lanes of traffic in the area of Myrtle and Pamela. The vehicle fled and the officer initiated a pursuit. At the same time, police dispatch received calls reporting a vehicle that was just stolen from the 200 block of W. Duarte, matching the exact description of the fleeing suspect vehicle. The fleeing vehicle eventually crashed in the area of Redell and Shrode, in the county area of Monrovia. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Neighboring agencies responded to assist with containment of the area and began doing searches of residences. The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody. He was medically cleared and held pending his court appearance. Stolen property with a victim's name on it was also located in the vehicle.
Residential Burglary
On July 2 at 10:44 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 200 block of W. Pomona. The victims returned home to find their apartment had been burglarized and called police. The investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment