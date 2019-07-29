Lecture on Collecting at John Moran Auctioneers

On August 18, at 2 p.m., Monrovia's John Moran Auctioneers will open its Monrovia Auction House at 145 E. Walnut for a program about the art of collecting sponsored by the Pasadena Museum of History.
Learn about the history of collecting and the market for acquiring and selling collectibles. A group of collectors will comprise a panel to discuss What? Why? and How? Reservations required. $12 for members of Pasadena Museum of History; $15 general. Tickets here: https://is.gd/3fS0bf
- Brad Haugaard
