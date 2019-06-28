New Teaching Garden at Mayflower School

Mayflower Elementary has partnered with EnrichLA to bring a new teaching garden that will include new learning experiences for students such as lesson plans about nutrition, healthy living, and gardening. These classes will help students establish an immediate connection between the process of growing fruits and vegetables! Enrich LA will need parent assistance to install the garden on July 31, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Source: Monrovia School District
- Brad Haugaard
